 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  Richard Webb, 78 

Curtis Batten, 68

Robert ‘Bob’ Ploehn, 89

Leslie Wildman, 52

Area:

Lewistown:  Dee Boyce, 77

Formerly of: Thomas M. Halvorson, 82, of Billings, formerly of Scobey.

Marlene C. Zinner, age 82, of Denver, Formerly of Glasgow, MT.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News