 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Area: 

Belfry: Samuel J. Krum, 87

Big Timber: Betty Long, 79

Hardin: Robert Funke, 7 weeks

Huntley: Julie Thorson, 74

Laurel: David Wagner, 71

Roberts: Shirley L. Roat

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News