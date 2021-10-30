 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Sarah Howard, 73

Drew Wagner

Henry Weschenfelder

Kyle Trott

Mary J. (MJ) Hall, 83

Maise Meyers

Area:

Hardin:  James Ruegamer, 75

Clancy: Daryl Douglas Barrett, 79 

