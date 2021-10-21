 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Paul Roller, 80

Thomas 'Mac' Welch, 64

Area: 

Crow Agency: Glenda Morrison, 72

Glasgow:  John Kolstad, 94 

Formerly of:  Leah Tihista, 86, of Orting WA. Formerly of Glasgow area

Earl Black, 94, formerly of Belfry

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News