State and area deaths
Billings: Robert W. Davis, 57

Scott Dwayne, 78

Antonio Horn

Roy "Bud" Mercier, 86

Robert Lee Staley, 77

Richard "Rich' Walters, 74

Area:

Grass Range:  Donald Edmund Kimmel, 86

Melstone: Edward V. Fryer, 70

Missoula: David Neale Gonzales, 45

 

