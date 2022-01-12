 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths
State and area deaths

Billings: Thomas Driftwood, 28

Patricia Ann Aman, 64

Dick D. Franks, 79

Carol Jonsson, 75

Dennis Schroeder, 64

Randall Charles Hodgdon 

Area:

Big Timber: Charles R. 'Chuck' Weller, 63

Bozeman:  Marion Badovinus Kirwan Colman, 98

Laurel: David 'Bamer' Daughtry, 77

Red Lodge: Benjamin Adam Fraser Busch, 43

Pompeys Pillar: Helen Geck, 83 

