State and area deaths
Billings:  Annette Rose Bird Casillas, 72

Frankie L. Albo, 76

Marian Isabelle Blakesley, 91

Genevieve Barclay Turcotte, 102

Paul Hoyer, 93

David Ian Brown, 37

Area:

Glasgow:  Cameron I. Storle, 90

Hardin:  Karen Takes Horse

Miles City: Elizabeth “Beth Ann” Milligan, 69 

Wyola: Gerald Stewart, 59

