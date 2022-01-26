 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  David Guzman, 72

Daniel Trautmann, 40

Leslie “Les Kercher", 92

Margaret Strohecker, 84

Clayton Croff, 91

Donna Egan Holt, 86

Roy Dunbar, 95

David Egan Sletta, 78

Area: 

Broadus: Nellie Davis, 87

Hardin: Clare Belue, 80

Miles City: William Bott, 93, James “Jim” Killen, 83, Audrey Bruckner, 66, Randy Meade, 68

Red Lodge: Eileen May Luoma, 89

