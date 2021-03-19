 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Charlotte “Chuckie” Fink, 77

Daniel Elkins, 35

Paul T. Howard, 29

Eileen Walker, 94

Judy Sherman, 75

Karen Braunstadter, 74

Thomas Power, 80

Area:

Columbus: Crystal J. Sutton 70, Dwight Terrel, 72

Crow Agency: D’Allen Tushka, 20

Laurel:  James  Michael “Jim” Dawson, 50

