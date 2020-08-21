 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Gordon R. Swartz, 89

Marvin E. Schmitt, 91

Pastor Ken McCallum, 89

Lavina “Bonnie,” Grosshuesch, 103

Area: 

Circle:  Edna Meissner, 100

Crow Agency: Ronald Little Light, 56

Miles City:  Joann Preller, 82

Formerly of:  Travis Robinson, 37, of Seattle, Washington formerly of Helena.

Lloyd Riggins, 93, formerly of Sidney

