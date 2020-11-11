 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  Victor Brian Mckay, 78

Anneka-Jan “Jan” Boden, 88

Clayton Fiscus, 84

Dean Batten 68

Nick French, 62

Ramona Crawford, 61

Thomas Louk, 85

Richard “Bruce” Dahl, 76

Darrell Franklin, 72

Carol Ashmore, 77

Margaret Patton, 86

Nancy Lehfeldt, 69

LaMonte Wagner, 82

Dorothy “Dottie” Kirkman, 95

Area:

Glasgow:  Doris G. Brandt, 91

Mcloud: Leah Hammersmark, 52

Miles City:  Kenneth Benjamin, 76, Scott Sanders, 60, Frank Stoltz, 96

Shepherd:  Lowell Knowlen Jr., 68

Terry: Ronald Pisk, 66

Formerly of:

Judy Greenfield 81, Billings, formerly of Hardin

Muriel Peterson, 96, of Billings formerly of Miles City.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News