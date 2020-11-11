State and area deaths

Billings: Victor Brian Mckay, 78
Anneka-Jan “Jan” Boden, 88
Clayton Fiscus, 84
Dean Batten 68
Nick French, 62
Ramona Crawford, 61
Thomas Louk, 85
Richard “Bruce” Dahl, 76
Darrell Franklin, 72
Carol Ashmore, 77
Margaret Patton, 86
Nancy Lehfeldt, 69
LaMonte Wagner, 82
Dorothy “Dottie” Kirkman, 95
Area:
Glasgow: Doris G. Brandt, 91
Mcloud: Leah Hammersmark, 52
Miles City: Kenneth Benjamin, 76, Scott Sanders, 60, Frank Stoltz, 96
Shepherd: Lowell Knowlen Jr., 68
Terry: Ronald Pisk, 66
Formerly of:
Judy Greenfield 81, Billings, formerly of Hardin
Muriel Peterson, 96, of Billings formerly of Miles City.
