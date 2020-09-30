 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Margaret B. McNair, 92

Ed “Moose” Walker, 72

Vaughn Hague, 75

Shari Minnerath, 73

Joan M. Kimmet, 88

Area:

Pompey's Pillar:  Dale Osness, 82

