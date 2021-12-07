 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  David P. Kenat, Sr., 76

Leon Dean Smith, 95

James “Jim” Keenan, 66

Shirley Wiggins, 96

Joseph Ouzts, 81

Area:

Glasgow:  Dennis W. Riddick, 75

Hardin: Yvonne Demars, 75

Park City:  Phil Nash, 65

Shepherd:  Robert Euguene “Bob” Davis, Jr., 62

Wibaux: Nellie J. Booth, 83

