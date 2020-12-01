 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  Duane ‘Hal’ Halvorson, 91

Amarylis Davis, 84

Iver Hjelvik, 86

Richard Martin, 76

Area:

Absarokee:  Gary L. Race, 82

Baker: Delphine Hoenke, 90

Columbia Falls: August J. Strobbe, 92

Crow Agency:  Jeremy Eastman, 32

Ekalaka: Joseph Carey, 82

Glasgow:  Robert J, “Jimmy” Frueh, 51

Hardin: Kevin Lind, 66

Red Lodge:  Lewy Evans, Jr., 96 

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News