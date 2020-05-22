State and area deaths
Billings: Donna J. Billingsley, 95

Cameron H. Cartner, 21

James R. Kimmell, 95

Doris Kveseth, 91

Daniel Morrone, 54

Agnes Mary Reichert, 87

Area:

Shepherd:  Robert “Mike” Bradford, 74

