State and area deaths
Billings:  Gregory Jones, 63

Wilma L. Tuomi, 91

Edward Peterson, 87

Brenda Vink, 57

Earl W. Goodman, Jr., 76

Isabel Heinz (Scherr), 93

Charlotte Dolezal, 61

Area:

Glasgow: Dillon L. Cassel, 32; Baika Cassel,  27

Hardin:  Rose Reed, 74

