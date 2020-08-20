 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Gail Tesinsky, 66

Lyn Streeter, 63

Area: 

Crow Agency: Frank Backbone, Jr., 69

Lame Deer:  Alice Bigknife, 77

Laurel: Della Hallen, 88  

Muddy Cluster:  Laveta Oldbear, 64

Roundup:  Beth G. Clay, 73 

Sun City West, AZ:  Judith A. Hauk, 75

