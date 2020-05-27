State and area deaths
Billings: Pat Burch, 71

Ron Zitur, 69

Luis Rodriguez, 65 

Peter Hansen, 82

John Munn, Sr. 83

Jerry James “Jim” O'Donnell, 74 

Area:

Glasgow: Sondra C. Thorn, 80; Eden E. Brown, 93

Hardin: Martin Conrad Stops, Sr., 53

Wolf Point: Cheryl Welch, 66 

