State and area deaths
Billings:  Marilyn Taylor, 87

Dorothy Strobel

Carol Linde, 85

Glasgow:  J. Maxine Nicol, 94; Gloria A. Robertson, 78; DeWayne T. Ozark, 63; Jesse J. Dodge, 19; Betty J. Vegge, 80

Laurel: Larry Clell Riddle, 80

Shepherd: Floyd Vernon Nash, 75

