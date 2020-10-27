 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  John Kelim, 92

John Roberts, 72

Gilbert Ficek, 81

Arthur “Art” L. Kilwein, 83

Beverly McBride, 92

Randy Azure, 70

Bryan Steinmetz, 53

Karen Pannage, 78

Charles Kuchera, 74

Area:

Fork Peck:  Leon “Dewey” Doucette, 85

Glasgow: Edward E. Reddick, 91, Gerald F. Gwin, 86

Hardin:  Martha Dorn, 86, Ruben Weibert, 85

Hinsdale: Francine M. Jensen, 86, Eunice M. Mattfeldt, 84

Lodge Grass: Gareth Reed Jr, 47

Nashua:  Jeane E. MacDonald, 89

Shepherd:  Bessie Millard, 84

Sidney, MT: Larry Pierce, 68

Wolf Point: Peggy L. Fullerton, 67

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News