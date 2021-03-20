 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Merrilyn “Merry” Roberts, 95

Scott Lowthian, 68

Ed Stroud, 87

George W. “Johnny” Cleveland 78

Area:

Columbus: Susan Schultz, 71

Fort Peck: Carol A. Brown, 83

St. Xavier: Emeri Little Owl, 43

