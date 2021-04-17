 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings: Richard Dilley, 78

Mark L. Holmes, 57

Esther "Essie May" Myers, 90

David Renfro, Jr., 41

Cecil "Mike" Westerbur, 95

Rose Whitcher, 77

Area: 

Viola “Vicky” Stumvoll,  82 of Billings, formerly of Glasgow

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News