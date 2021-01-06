 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Jerry P. Kirby, 65

Leroy J. Walter, 85

Linda Flickinger, 73

Christopher Mota, 53

Andrea Christine Bender, 39

Area:

Circle:  Johnnie E. O'Brien Jr., 79 

Forsyth: Dennis Marks, 75, Formerly of Hysham

Frazier: Harold “Dean” Blount, 83 

Hinsdale: Katie Ellsworth, 83

Lame Deer: Darius Bear Robe, 49

Pryor:  Rosalee Turnsback 

