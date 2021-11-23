 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Pat Comstock, 80

Elizabeth Melius, 97

Bernice Mowat, 92

Donna Gall, 81

Florence Lillian Clark, 101

Nancy Pirami, 80

Area:

Hardin: Michael Shaw, 54

Miles City:  Mary Ann Moore, 89

Formerly of:

Tacoma, Wash: James A. Persoon, 49, formerly of Billings.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News