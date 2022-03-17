 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths

Billings:  Lecia Holbert, 55

Area:

Joliet:  Carlada J. Labuda, 65

Miles City: Richard 'Dick' Coffman, 96; Harvey Wolff, 67; Donna Kellum, 77; Richard “Dick” Coffman, 96; Tom Bair, 59

