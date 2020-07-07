State and area deaths
Billings:  Garry Owen Pitsch, 79

Katie Marie Rivera, 54

Robert Kent, 91

Linda McCants, 70

Blanche F. Schuler, 97,  formerly of Hinsdale, MT

Area:  

Benteen:  Gustine Old Bear, 68

Lame Deer:  Lonnie Ray Flatness, 65

Laurel: Jennie Matthews, 67

Richey: Caroline Buller, 95

