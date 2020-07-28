State and area deaths
Billings:  Renee Kramer, 75

LeeRoy Zundel, 85

James Bell, 87

Kathryn “Kay” Brownlee, 82

Rev. Cathy L. McLean, 66

Richard Carl Schottlaender, 87

Elma L. Reed, 81

Donald Tyler, 69

Area:

Crow Agency: Caroline Tobacco, 47

Fort Smith:  Grace Bright Wings, 17

Lodge Grass: Myrtle Howe, 88

Formerly of: Martin Sierra, 48, of Garretson Minnehaha, South Dakota, formerly of Birney, MT

