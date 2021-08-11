 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Gilbert Robinson, 32

Lois Mae Bernhardt, 85

Lemuel Chesmore

Janet L. Platt

Area:

Edgar: Monte Ross, 74

Forsyth: "Papa" Jack Van Pelt, 68

Formerly of: Beverly Colstad, 89 of Bozeman, formerly of Hardin

