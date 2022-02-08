 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths

Billings:  Patrick Harry Cosgriffe, 62

Edythe "Pete" Davis, 96

Richard “Dick” Reisbig, 89

Patrick Cosgriffe, 62

David “Skip” Harvey, 73

Laurence “Nic” Frisby, 87

Marsha Pence, 56

Area: 

Columbus:  Paulette K.  Viig, 74 

Hardin:  Eugene Kirchenmann, 86

