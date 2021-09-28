 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  James H. Mallory, 79

Raymond Newell,  64

Roger E. Bernhardt, 66

Kenneth E.C. Painter III, 49

Neil Powell, 62

Area:

Columbus: Paul “Jim” Hoover, 78

Great Falls: Ruth Arlene Schieffer, 84

Laurel: Marlene Dolecheck, 82

Pryor: Rubert W. Kern, 77

Red Lodge: Robert Bruce Fishburn, 83; Father Richard Dale Osterman, 85

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News