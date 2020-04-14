State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Marianne Martinson, 88

Chadwick Gene, “Chad” Rockman, 43

Luther F. Randall, 87

Kathryn Marcellus Crosby, 89

Margaret Rose Scott, 97

Joseph Pirtz, 66

Lyle Simonson, 78

Adela Worisek, 59

Area:

Glasgow: Allison J. Nichols, 63

Hardin:  Coralie Tesch, 66

Huntley:  John Lee Sherman, 64, John Myrstol, 65

Pompeys Pillar:  Nancy K. Byxbe, 71

Ryegate: M.C. “Chip” Gollehon, 66, George L. Peabody, 67

Northglenn, CO: Bonnie Cline, 82

