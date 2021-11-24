 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Andrea Meyer, 72

Wayne Turnsplenty

Ruth Marie Kojetin, 68

Area:

Crow Agency:  Walter Big Medicine, 80

Hardin:  Dave Reisig, 72

Formally Of: 

Wallace Loettal, 71, Seattle, WA, formally of Crow Agency

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News