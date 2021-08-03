 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Thomas D. “Mike” Tennyson, 100, Billings/Huntley

Marlene Ann Cushing, 85

Wanda D. Mason, 90

Teena Beem, 59

Eddy Leuenberger, 63

Thomas Kittson, 59

Terry McDanel, 74

Area:

Laurel: Dwight Allen Bare, 60

Red Lodge: Thomas Buller, 73

