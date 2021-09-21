 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings: Katherine L. Nave, 64 

Charles L. Levy, 80

Eileen J. Walker, 93

Area:

Baker: Robert 'Bobby' Bechtold, 93; Barbarea Olind, 83

Sidney: Delbert Lee Waters, 77

