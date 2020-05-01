State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Louis H. Adler, 85

Susie Becker, 57

Mildred M. Greene, 91

Bruce Murphey, 84

Brett Cody Ness, 24

Adaline (Wakley) Rudio, 91

Colleen Shumway, 64

Area:

Broadview: Daniel Robert Cassady, 73

Bridger: Thane Jerome Appell, 50

Crow Agency: Gene Bullinsight, 60

Red Lodge: Lillian Mary Leroy, 96

 

