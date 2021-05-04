 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Pete Repac, 80

Marjorie MacClean, 95

Lorraine Skalsky Shepard, 94

Donna B. Michel, 95

Agnes Vogele, 93

Lester Vogele, 82

Timothy Magee, 61

Area:

Red Lodge: Roger Ferguson, 85 

Worden:  Lynne Remington, 68 

Formerly of:  Lana Hayes, 71, of Billings, and formerly of Colstrip and Great Falls.

