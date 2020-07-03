State and area deaths
Billings:  

Katie Costa Rivera, 54, formerly of Pryor

Wendelin "Windy" Fettig, 94

Area: 

Huntley: Vickie McIlvain, 73

Lame Deer: Jerry American Horse, 49 

 

