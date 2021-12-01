 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Larry Reidle, 74

Charles 'Chuck' Robson, 91

Clarice 'Bitsy'  Davis Martin, 77

James R. Johnston 'JR', 81

Area:

Big Timber: Wesley 'Hondo' Herren, 54

Crow Agency: Lorie Pretty Paint, 56

Lodge Grass: Adrian Medicine Horse, 72; Carol Howe, 78

Shepherd: Tucker Noonkester, 35

