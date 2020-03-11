State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Corwin "Cor" Albrecht, 85

Jim Ruland, 78 

Jacqueline Allard, 69

Duane Barman, 88

Shirley Anne Fenimore, 82

Area:

Laurel:  William Kramer, 77

Lavina: Rick Whitcomb, 67

Red Lodge: Thomas Brennan, 82

