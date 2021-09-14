 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings:  Jane Ballard, 92

Amanda Eldred, 31

Bruce Wagner, 67

Lori Pehler, 59

Area:

Hardin:  Darlene McMillen, 76; Merle Jean Harris, 85

Shepherd: Virginia Locke, 88

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News