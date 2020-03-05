State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:   Tracey Ann Giles, 53

Joyce A. Michels, 85

Thomas Charles Fischer Sr., 78

Wilbur C. King, 78

Darryl Rapp, 70

Area:

Lame Deer:  Barbara Spang, 86 

