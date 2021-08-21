 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Peter Lombardozzi, 89

Joseph Ballantyne, 61

Felicitas Rodriquez, 52

Donald Jacobson, 63

George Alfred Lengbridge, Jr., 94 

Area: 

Forsyth:  Doris “Arlene” Mitchell, 82 

Miles City: Patricia Neiffer, 90

