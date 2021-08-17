State and area deaths

 Skip to main content
Billings: Kathryn "Kathy" Stephens, 50

Sister Patricia Mary Funderhide, 81

David L. Taylor, 83

Helen J. Oberg, 86

Kathleen Marie Maddox, 80

Billy Williams, 84

Vicky Harrington, 85

Area:

Big Horn: Tyler Pennington, 38

Forsyth: David Spencer Turner, 93

Laurel:  John H. Smith, 91

Lavina: Anna I. Lewis. 86

