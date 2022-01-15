 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Gail Reierson, 65

Faith Lantz

Penelope Jean Olson

Robert "Bob" Kenyon, 65

Area:

Columbus: John Michealson, 79

Ekalaka: Cori Wahl, 23

Elgin, N.D.: John Parker, 45

Hardin: Darwin Left Hand, 38

Huntley: Robert “Bob” Clark, 64

Musselshell: Merlin Lee Treible, 76

Formerly of: Dorothy Wambach, Lewiston, ID formerly of Sidney, MT 

