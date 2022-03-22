 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths

Billings:  Brian Hanley, 62

Columbus:  Sylvia VanValkenburgh, 72

Crow Agency: Lawrence Stands, 86

Ryegate: Lavern Dale Weenum

Formerly of:   Lynn Finn, 91, of Lake Havasu, AZ, formerly of Billings

