State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Steven Williamson, 66

Thomas “Tom” Alan Winkler, 60

Mary Ellen Johnson, 68 

Area:

Bridger: Leah Rosson, 55

Laurel:  Beverly Keller, 87

Pryor:  William Cortright, 49;  Ellagene Plainbull, 43

Worden:  Darwin D. Paffrath, 82 

