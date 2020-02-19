State and area deaths
Billings:  

Martha Fenter, 83 

Michael Erwin, 79 

Mary Lou Sechler, 82

Stanley Grissom, 81

Area:

Red Lodge:  Charles Lewis Martin, 91; Ray Gene Jones, 71

Formerly of: Judith Reed, 77, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Billings.  

