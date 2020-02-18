State and area deaths
Billings:  Helen Cochran, 93

Bradley Garrison, 54

Bob J. Davenport, 90

Ella May Patrick, 76

Donald L.  Vegge, 73

Nadine Mutch, 86

James Heringer, 71

Sandra Alexander, 77

Barbara Hammond, 77

Area:

Bozeman: Jay Ostermiller, 72

Lame Deer: John Youngbear, 49

Laurel: Penny Letherman, 66, Harvey Fox, 79

Formerly of:  Richard Southworth formerly of Park City

