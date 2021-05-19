 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: George A. Sarsten, 84

Daniel Watts, 77

Margaret McNees, 77

Joseph Lawrence, 78

Elton Fortney, 65

Trent Turnbull, 89

Reid Grayson, 95

Jacqueline J. Reilly, 83

Area:

Forsyth:  Mark Wanner, 61 

Laurel:  Patricia Kaiserman, 85

Lewistown:  Kathie Ann Bailey, 65

Shepherd:  Mary Cossitt, 89

Stanford:  Wyatt William Woodhall, 50

Wolf Point:  Wallis Joan Blount, 83 

