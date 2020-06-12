State and area deaths
Billings:  Mary A. Brown 

Marvin J Olafson, 74

Robert G. Dolly, 73

Robert L. Gilkey, 89

Cesar Arceo, 58

Johnna Williams, 87

Roundup : Timothy Oren Allen, 78

